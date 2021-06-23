The National Bawumia Movement 2024 (BM24) has congratulated all confirmed and yet-to-be confirmed Deputy Ministers appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“As you take your respective offices to work hard to support the President, we encourage you to give your maximum support to the President in order to break the eight-year convention and also improve the lives of all Ghanaians,” the group’s National President, Paul Adjei, noted in a statement copied to the media.

Dr Christian Narh Opata, a lecturer at the Kumasi Technical University, who is the National First Vice President of National Bawumia Movement 2024, further wished “our Deputy Ministers good luck and urge them to support the vision of the President as he continues to fix the country.”

The group also congratulated incoming Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), as well as Managing Directors (MDs) of all state institutions.

Albertha Owusu, National Assistance Secretary of BM24, on her part, urged all women to support the noble agenda of the Movement with a view to ensure that the country is entrusted into the best hands for the rapid development that the country deserves.

Albertha Owusu, National Assistance Secretary of BM24

Below is a statement from the group:

I write on behalf of the National Bawumia Movement 2024 (BM24), our Chief Patron, Principal Patron, National Patrons, National Executives, Regional Executives, Constituency Executives, and all Members to respectfully congratulate our cherished, esteemed, nominated and yet-to-be appointed Deputy Ministers as they take their respective offices to work hard to support the President.

We encourage you to give your maximum support to the President to break the eight-year convention and also improve the lives of all Ghanaians.

Signed:

1. Hon Augustine Appiah Kwesi, (2nd National Vice President)

2. Hon Alex Boakye Amfo (National Coordinator)

3. Hon Ahialengor Albert (National Secretary)

4. Madam Albertha Owusu (Assistance General Secretary)

5. Hon Abotibala Adongo Thomas (National PRO)

6. Hon Moses Batibu Roja (Director of Operations)

7. Madam Millicent Naah (WOCOM)

8. Sulemana Gmakanyi Sham Una (Tescon for Bawumia (Tesba)/ICT)

9. Hon Ebenezer Sam (National Treasurer)

10. Mr Samuel Kwaku Tawaih (Head of Legal Department)

11. Sherry Asimeng (National Deputy Treasurer)

12. Mr Mubarik Siddique, MBA (National Nasara Coodinator)