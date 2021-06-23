A 23-year-old man, Yanik Agyemang, has been electrocuted to death at Taifa Burkina, a suburb in Accra.

Reports indicate the incident occurred when he held a metallic electricity pole in the area to avoid slipping.

A witness, Andy Owiredu, said the electricity pole had been insulated following repair works by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

However, the workers left it exposed after the repairs, leading to the young man’s death.

A brother of the deceased, Joshua Tetteh, who confirmed the incident to Adom News, said he was rushed to the Taifa Polyclinic but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Meanwhile, he noted his sister has been to an ECG office at Atomic down to inform them about the incident coupled with an immediate action for the work to be completed.