The family of the late Torgbui Kofi Asilenu has expressed interest in having their father who had more than 100 children included in the Guinness Book of Records.

Torgbui Kofi Asilenu, who was a herbalist and majored in plant medicine for fertility, had over 100 children.

He said in 2017 that he would have more children even till his last breath.

He unfortunately passed on earlier this year and his children have expressed their displeasure about the fact that their late father’s name has not been included in the Guinness Book of Records.

One of his children, Oscar Asilenu, who spoke on behalf of the numerous children said: “We are not happy. In the era and time we are in now, no one has done what our father has done and nobody can do it again.

“It can’t happen that someone will marry 15 wives and have more than 100 children ever again. Therefore, we think his name should be in the Guinness Book of Records.”

ALSO READ:

Heightening the significance of their interest, he stated that, ‘’ even after the funeral, names are popping up which we never thought of. This tells you that he has done a great thing which we can’t take out of history.”

Asked whether he will continue his father’s legacy, he responded by saying: ” I am a Christian. I will not advise anyone to go into polygamy. However, anyone who finds himself in that situation should be able to manage it.”