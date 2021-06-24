The West African Examinations Council has announced that registration of candidates for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination for Private Candidates will commence on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, and end on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Procedure

For detailed information on the registration procedure, prospective candidates are to log onto the WAEC website www.waecgh.org. Candidates are advised to read the manual of registration available on the website carefully before proceeding to register.

Candidates are to note that there is a biometric component of the registration, which includes the capturing of fingerprints and photograph of candidates.

Candidates are required to start the registration process by contacting internet cafes with the requisite equipment for the capturing of their fingerprints.



Candidates may continue the registration process anywhere on their own after the biometric registration which should include the capturing of their fingerprints.



Upon submission of their entries online, candidates should print an invoice which they have to submit to a designated bank to effect payment of the registration fee by cash. The list of designated banks can be found in the manual of registration.

The registration shall become valid only after the requisite fee has been paid.

Caution

Candidates should read the entire manual for the registration carefully and comply with the requirements.

The Council advises candidates not to make payments to any persons other than the designated banks only.