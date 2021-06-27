Award-winning actor and movie producer, John Dumelo, has vowed to sweep the Accra Sports Stadium should Hearts of Oak lose to Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

The matchday 31 games have dominated the headlines with the two most glamorous clubs in the country set to renew their rivalry.

Hearts of Oak will host their sworn rivals, Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.

With both sides having 56 points after 30 matches played in the ongoing season, the much-anticipated game has been described as the decider of the season.

Politicians, media personalities and the football fraternity are hoping for a good game.

However, Mr Dumelo, who failed to claim the Ayawaso West Wougon Constituency seat for the opposition National Democratic Congress during the 2020 election, has vowed to sweep the stadium should Kotoko end Hearts of Oak’s eight matches win run.

A tweet by Mr Dumelo read: “If Kotoko wins the match, I will sweep the stadium.”

Hearts of Oak are aiming to end the 11 years trophy drought while Asante Kotoko are aiming to end their Premier League trophy drought.

The much-anticipated game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.