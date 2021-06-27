It was a sad moment for family and friends as they mourn Emmanuel Osei, the policeman killed in a bullion van robbery at James Town.

The solemn ceremony took place on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Millennium City near Kasoa in the Central Region.

Clad in red and black mourning attire, a footage from the ceremony shows mourners in a somber mood at the funeral grounds.

Scores of personnel from the Ghana Police Service were in attendance, including the Director-General of Welfare, DCOP Maame Tiwah Addo-Danquah.

The policeman, General Constable with the Headquarters SWAT team and one other, were shot dead in a daylight bullion van robbery on Monday, June 14, 2021.

According to a witness, the police officer was providing security for the van while the young lady only witnessed the incident at Adedenpo, near Jamestown.

The armed men, numbering about four, are said to have trailed the van with a taxi and okada.

When the van got to a less crowded area, the robbers on the okada, attacked by firing indiscriminately at the vehicle, killing the police officer on board instantly.

The men, after shooting the policeman in the head, took his gun and destroyed the locks of the vehicle before carrying away an unspecified amount of money.

