President Nana Akufo-Addo has sworn-in Minister of State for Finance, Charles Adu Boahen and 39 Deputy Ministers approved by Parliament.

This was at a colourful ceremony at the Jubilee House of Friday, where they took the oath of secrecy, the oath of allegiance and the oath of Deputy Minister of State.

“An opportunity is being offered you to serve your country in an elevated capacity, seize the opportunity with humility but with determination and perform guided always by the Almighty God,” he urged.

The President, handing over their scrolls of office to them, charged them to justify their selection to their various ministerial portfolios.

“Your success in this endeavour will be a consequence of three things, first, is the spirit of loyalty you exhibit to your ministers. Article 79, clause 1 of the constitution of the republic provides that a deputy minister is appointed by the President in consultation with the Minister and with the prior approval of Parliament to assist the Minister in the performance of his or her functions,” he detailed.

He also urged them to remain loyal to the leadership and direction of their substantive Ministers of State as required by the 1992 constitution.

“Your basic responsibility is to assist your Minister in the performance of his or her functions. Loyalty to the Minister is a fundamental premise for the success of your work.

“I will not countenance any act of disloyalty or subversion of your Minister, for I will take such acts as disloyalty to me personally and by inference, disloyalty to the State and party,” he further cautioned.

The Deputy Ministers, on their part, pledged their allegiance to the service of the country.

The Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, spoke on behalf of her colleagues.

She assured the President that they will engage, consult and collaborate with all stakeholders in the governance structure in their bid to assist their ministers to deliver the mandate bestowed on respective ministries.

“We are privileged and grateful to be given these valuable opportunities to serve the country in this capacity and we will give it our utmost best to justify these appointments,” she pledged.

Those sworn in were Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, Deputy Minister for Local Government & Decentralization, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, Deputy Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Lariba Zuewira Abudu, Amidu Issahaku Chinnia, the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources and Diana Asonaba Dapaah, Deputy Minister for Ministry of Justice and Attorney-General’s Department.

The others were Stephen Jalulah- Ministry of Roads and Highways, Thomas Mbomba- Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Herbert Krapa- Ministry of Trade and Industry, Fatimatu Abubakar- Ministry of Information, Mahama Seini –Ministry of Health and Bright Wireko Brobbey- Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations.