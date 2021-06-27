Highlife musician, KiDi, who lost the overall victory for the 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Award night has broken silence.

The artiste was all smiles prior to the award declaration, as he took it upon himself to update Ghanaians who were connected via television of the live turnout of events on social media.

After sweeping off four awards for the night, KiDi was hopeful of the fifth, which would have put him on the top of the awardees, and the bragging right for the next year.

However, sorrow and anger took over KiDi’s being when Deputy Tourism Minister, Mark Okraku-Mantey presented the Artiste of the Year award to Diana Hamlton, who was in the category with four others.

As Diana Hamilton and her team jubilated their way to the podium, a charged and inconsolable KiDi marched out of the auditorium.

Hours after reality dawned on him, he threw in the towel and congratulated his contender via a tweet.

To God be the Glory.

Thank you Ghana.

Huge congrats Aunty Diana 💙 — KiDi (@KiDiMusic) June 27, 2021

Taking humour from his pain, the Highlife artiste reiterated that he will surely be back, despite being faced with a little traffic in the form of Diana Hamilton.

I'll be back 😎

Small traffic I go reach soon 😂 pic.twitter.com/DRBgBrZXa5 — KiDi (@KiDiMusic) June 27, 2021

The ‘Say Cheese’ hitmaker took home the EP of the Year, Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste of the Year, Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year, and Highlife Song of the Year awards.