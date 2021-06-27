The much anticipated 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) came off Saturday, June 26, 2020, and the night saw many artistes leave the auditorium with smiles.

Gospel sensation, Diana Hamilton, received the overall award; the Artiste of the Year and some three others in the gospel category.

She was equaled by the Girls Dem Shuga KiDi who also went home with four awards with songs from his Blue EP.

For the fourth consecutive time, Kofi Kinaata has etched his name on the Songwriter of the Year plaque, and he couldn’t be any less excited.

Keche, Yaw Tog, MzVee and Adina also left a mark to be remembered for as they won in their respective categories.

Full list winners below:

Record of the Year

Be Your Own Beautiful – Adomaa
Daddy’s Little Girl – Adina ————–Winner
Fancy – Amaarae
Die 4 U – Cina Soul
Too Much – Epixode
Diplomatic Teef – Trigmatic
Comot – Worlasi
Mmusuo – YaaYaa

Sound Engineer of the year (The award goes to one who produced the song which won the Record of the Year)

Richie Mensah ————Winner

Instrumentalist of the Year

Joshua Moszi
Nana Yaw Sarfo ————-Winner
Prince Sennah
Emmanuel Bludo
Enoch Owuraku Kissi

Traditional Artiste of the Year

Manhyia Tete Nwomkro ——-Winner

Songwriter of the Year

Diana Hamilton – Adom
Kofi Kinaata – Behind the Scenes ————Winner
Adina – Hyedin
Joe Mettle – Yesu Mo
Abiana – Adun Lei
Epixode – Too Much

Music for Good

Yaayaa ———-Winner

Male Vocalist of the Year

KiDi – One Man
Joe Mettle – Yesu Mo
Akwaboah – Posti Me
MOGmusic – Oguamma ———Winner
Kyei Mensah – Take It All
Kingsley Amporful – God

Female Vocalist of the Year

Abiana – Adun Lei ———–Winner
Adina – Hear Me
Cina Soul – Die 4 U
YaaYaa – Mmusuo
Efe Grace – Lord Have Your Way
Enuonyam – Fill Me

Best Group of the Year

Bethel Revival Choir
DopeNation
Dead Peepol
Keche —————Winner

Producer of the Year

Chris Rich Beats
Yung Demz
Street Beatz
Richie Mensah ———-Winner
MOG Beatz
Willis Beatz

Best African Artiste

Burna Boy 
Davido 
Wizkid
Master KG ————Winner
Fireboy DML
Omah Lay

Best Video of the Year

Why – Adina
Fancy – Amaarae
Adom – Diana Hamilton
Cold – Joey B
Open Gate – Kuami Eugene
On the Street – Kweku Smoke
Let Me Know – Mr Drew
Baddest Boss – MzVee ————–Winner
Kpa – Okyeame Kwame
Thomas Pompoyeyaw Rmx – Pappy Kojo

Lifetime Achievement Award

Bob Pinodo ————-Winner

Artiste of the Year

Adina
KiDi
Diana Hamilton ———-Winner
Kuami Eugene
Medikal
Sarkodie

Album of the Year

Araba – Adina ———-Winner
Kpanlogo – Darkovibes
Son of Africa – Kuami Eugene
The Truth – Medikal
Inveencible – MzVee
10 Am – Strongman
Blackstar – KelvynBoy
Lava Feels – Joey B

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

Ataa Adwoa – Bosom P-Yung
Otan Hunu – Dead Peepol ft Rich Kent
Akobam – Joey B ft Medikal & Kofi Mole
Ekorso – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw Tog & Ypee
Money – Kweku Flick
Live from 233 – Kwesi Arthur
La Hustle Remix – Medikal ft Joey B & Criss Waddle
Sore – Yaw Tog ft O’kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, Jay Bahd ——————-Winner
Force Dem To Play Nonsense – Eno Barony ft. Sister Derby & Strongman

Highlife Song of the Year

Posti Me – Akwaboah
Playboy – Dada Hafco ft. Akwaboah
Enjoyment – KiDi ———————Winner
Behind The Scenes – Kofi Kinaata
Open Gate – Kuami Eugene
Asabone – Lord Paper ft. Bosom P-Yung
Later – Mr Drew ft. Kelvyn Boy
Party – Sista Afia ft. Fameye

Gospel Song of the Year

Blessed – Akesse Brempong ft. Joe Mettle
Favour Everywhere – Celestine ft. Evelyn Wanjiru
Adom – Diana Hamilton ————–Winner
Jesus Over Do – Empress Gifty
Yesu Mo – Joe Mettle
Jesus – MOGmusic
Jejeli – KobbySalm ft. Okey Sokay
Who Say God No Dey – Kofi Karikari

Hiplife Song of the Year

Thank God – DopeNation ft. Kofi Kinaata
Enough Is Enough – Eno Barony ft. Wendy Shay
Long Life – Fameye ft. Kwesi Arthur
No Dulling – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene ————-Winner
Dw3 Remix – Krymi, Mr Drew ft. All-Stars
Pilolo – Strongman ft. Kelvyn Boy
Happy Day – Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene
Ghetto Boy – Tulenkey ft. Kelvyn Boy & Medikal

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

Why – Adina – ——————-Winner
Sheriff – MzVee
Forever – Samini
Lonely – Jah Lead
Killy Killy Rmx – Larruso ft Stonebwoy & Kwesi Arthur
Make Up – Kaphun ft Stonebwoy
Gye Diee – Ras Kuuku ft MOGmusic
Mi Dey Up Rmx – Kofi Jamar ft Stonebwoy

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Epixode ———-Winner
Samini
Ras Kuuku
Kaphun
Larruso

Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year

Take Care of You – Adina ft Stonebwoy
Inna Song – Darkovibes ft King Promise
Forever – Gyakie
Momo – KelvynBoy ft Mugeez & Darkovibes
Say Cheese – KiDi ————————Winner
Sisa – King Promise
Turn On the Lights – Kwesi Arthur
Let Me Know – Mr Drew Maria – Camidoh
Emergency – Wendy Shay

EP of the Year

Blue EP – KiDi ————Winner
Seed EP – Gyakie
Different – GuiltyBeatz
Mood Swings – Edem
Sorry For The Wait This Is Not The Wait – Kwesi Arthur
The Truth – Kofi Jamar

Best Collaboration of the Year

Take Care Of You – Adina ft. Stonebwoy
Inna Song – Darkovibes ft. King Promise
No Dulling – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene
One Man – KiDi ft. Adina
Ekorso – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw Tog, Ypee
La Hustle Rmx – Medikal ft. Criss Waddle, Joey B
Happy Day – Sarkodie ft Kuami Eugene —————-Winner
Sore – Yaw Tog ft. O’Kenneth, reggie, Jay Bhad, City Boi

International Collaboration of the Year

Favor Everywhere – Celestine Donkor ft. Evelyn Wanjiru
The One – Efya ft. Tiwa Savage
Something Nice – Kofi Kinaata ft. Patoranking
Show Body – Kuami Eugene ft. Falz
Baajo – Kwesi Arthur ft. JoeyBoy ———Winner
CEO Flow – Sarkodie ft. E-40
Paper – Sista Afia ft Victor AD
Thomas Pompoyeyew RMX – Pappy Kojo ft. Busisiwa

Best Rap Performance

Amerado – Best Rapper
Eno Barony – God Is A Woman ——-Winner
Joey B – Cold
Medikal – Stop It
Sarkodie – Brown Paper Bag
Strongman – Flawless

Best New Artiste of the Year

Amerado
Bosom PYung
Dead Peepol
Gyakie
Kofi Jamar
Kweku Flick
Larruso
Mr Drew ———Winner
Yaw Tog
Camidoh

Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year

Ataa Adwoa – Bosom PYung
Adom – Diana Hamilton ————–Winner
No Dulling – Keche
Enjoyment – KiDi
Sisa – King Promise
Ekorso – Kofi Jamar
Open Gate – Kuami Eugene
La Hustle Remix – Medikal
Happy Day – Sarkodie
Sore – Yaw Tog
Say Cheese – KiDi
Inna Song – Darkovibes

Hiplife/Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year

Eno Barony
Joey B Keche
Kofi Jamar
Kwesi Arthur
Medikal ————Winner
Sarkodie
Yaw Tog

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Epixode
Samini
Ras Kuuku ———–Winner
Kaphun
Larruso

Highlife Artiste of the Year

Akwaboah
Fameye
Kofi Kinaata
Kuami Eugene ———-Winner
Sista Afia
Dada Hafco

Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste of the Year

Adina
Darkovibes
Camidoh
KelvynBoy
KiDi ———–Winner
King Promise
Mr. Drew
Wendy Shay

Gospel Artiste of the Year

Akesse Brempong
Joe Mettle
Celestine Donkor
Diana Hamilton ————-Winner
Empress Gifty
MOGmusic
Efe Grace
Eric Jeshrun




