The Ghana DJ Awards was held over the weekend at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The ceremony, which was held under the theme ‘Take Over’, saw performances from artistes such as rapper D-Black, Kwabena Kwabena, Kofi Mole, Kuami Eugene, Kidi, DJ Vyrusky, DJ MJ and Arabella, DJ Xpliph, among others.

Hosts, the vibrant and equivocal Andy Dosty and Doreen Avio from The Multimedia Group Limited ushered Ghanaians into a night of wonder and bliss.

At the end of it all, DJ Vyrusky won the covetable 2021 Best DJ Award. This is his second win after chalking the same achievement in 2020 and Adom FM’s Papa Bills also winning ‘Promoter of the Year’ for the second time.

MORE:

Check out the full list of winners below:

DJ/ARTIST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

DJ Sly feat. Fameye – Strategy

DJ DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR

DJ Dials

MC/HYPEMAN OF THE YEAR

Abeiku Sarkcess

EVENT DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Vyrusky

ARTISTE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Xpliph – Mr. Drew

SCRATCH DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Tality

BEST MOBILE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Rampage

MIXTAPE OF THE YEAR

Cups & Bass (Afrobeats & Asakaa) – DJ Loft & Kojo Manuel

VIDEO JOCKEY OF THE YEAR

DJ Xpliph

FEMALE RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Ohemaa Woyegye

MALE RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR

Mr. Kaxtro – Ultimate FM

FEMALE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ MJ

DJS’ SONG OF THE YEAR

Touch It – KiDi

PUB DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Mac Tonto – Superb Lounge

CLUB DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Kkrackk – Club Onyx

REGGAE/DANCEHALL DJ OF THE YEAR

King Lagazee – Hitz 103.9FM

AFROBEAT/HIPLIFE DJ OF THE YEAR

Mr. Shark

HIGH LIFE DJ OF THE YEAR

Oyokodehyie Kofi – Accra FM

GOSPEL DJ OF THE YEAR

Franky 5 – Hitz FM

BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ (GHANAIAN)

DJ Mixmaster Berto (USA)

BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ

DJames

RECORD PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

Papa Bills

YOUNG DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Switch

BEST DJ – SOUTHERN ZONE

DJ Vyrusky

BEST DJ – CENTRAL ZONE

Mr. Kaxtro

BEST DJ – NORTHERN ZONE

DJ Tobile

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Paul Ankrah aka B’Lei

DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Vyrusky