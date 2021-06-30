Member of Parliament (MP) for Sekondi, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, is mourning the death of his Constituency Organiser, Daniel Kojo Caiquo.

The Deputy Energy Minister took to his Facebook page to announce the news of Mr Caiquo’s demise.

However, the cause of the death is yet-to-be known.

In his post, he paid a glowing tribute to the deceased as he shares a lovely photo with him in his honour.

He wrote: RIPP our highly dependable Constituency Organizer, Daniel Kojo Caiquo. May the good Lord repose your Soul till we meet again in Glory. You will be missed. Sorely.

Mr Mercer’s post has generated commiseration messages for the family of the deceased coupled with goodwill messages.

Read the post below: