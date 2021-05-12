Presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has warmed the hearts of her fans on social media.
The actress has shared a photo of herself when she was a little girl.
The photo was to tell a story to Ghanaians and her fans.
If anything, Delay’s recent photo of herself taken years ago is a testament that although people may grow and change a little, a lot of our facial features tend to remain the same.
Sharing the photo, Delay wrote: THE GIRL WITH THE UNSTOPPABLE SPIRIT.
Check out the photo below:
THE GIRL WITH THE UNSTOPPABLE SPIRIT 💡 pic.twitter.com/hxQ1RoEzSj— delorisfrimpongmanso (@delayghana) May 12, 2021