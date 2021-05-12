Residents of Rivers State, Nigeria, are still in shock after one of their chairmen slumped and died while dancing at an event.

In a video making rounds on social media, the man was the centre of attention at an event believed to be a wedding, with his admirable dance skills.

The chairman was happily entertaining the crowd who cheered him on, whining his waist to some traditional song before he slumped.

While on the floor struggling for breath, no assistance came from the onlookers as they believed his laying was part of his performance.

The chairman tried getting up, but he couldn’t, before signaling for help.

It is reported that he was rushed to the hospital, but he took his last breath before arrival.

