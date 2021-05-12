A DAF articulated truck has crashed to death, beyond recognition, a man believed to be in his 40s at Ejura Mpaebo in the Ashanti Region.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 8:00 pm on Monday while the deceased was riding a motorbike on the stretch.

The yet-to-be-identified victim was said to be travelling to Kyenkyenkura Ejura Sekyedumase Municipality from the market.

The Ejura Police MTTD Commander, Chief Inspector Napoleon Omane said the deceased who was speeding, overtook a car but unfortunately crashed head-on with the truck carrying a container, killing him instantly.

The driver of the truck has since been arrested to assist with investigation while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue.