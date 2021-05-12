Minister of Information, Oppong Nkrumah, has called on all Ghanaians to get serious with the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Mr Nkrumah said the government’s current approach was the best to end the menace.

“Government’s approach in dealing with the menace is the best way to go. Let’s get serious in this country. Illegal mining is affecting our water bodies so why must people complain about the government’s approach.

“As a country, we need to move forward and in doing so, getting rid of all these illegalities is a way to go. Why would someone carry an excavator and put it on water just to destroy our water bodies,” he asked.

His comment follows complaints of harassment in the hands of some military people in some legal concessions across the country.

Some small-scale miners, whose excavators have been burnt, have given the government a week’s ultimatum to respond to their concerns.

The miners insist that should the government fail to address its demand, it will embark on a massive demonstration to drum home their concerns.

But Mr Nkrumah reacting to the development said those who disagree with the move of burning the excavators should follow due process as far as our laws in the country are concerned, adding that mining in water bodies are not allowed

He has therefore assured the general public that the government remains fully committed to the fight against the canker in the country.

Listen to the interview in the audio below: