The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has announced that heavy rainfall will be experienced in some parts of the country.

This morning, the rains are expected to hit the regions in the north with a temperature ranging from 31 to 33 degrees celcius.

Later in the day, the middle belt will be sunny, but short-lived, as thunderstorms and rains are expected to take over.

In the southern sections, some parts of Accra will experience partial clouds while others will have thunderstorms and rains.