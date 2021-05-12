Asempa FM is set to break new grounds with the maiden edition of ‘Asempa Sports Capacity Building’ seminar.

The seminar which is an initiative of Asempa Sports seeks to provide Branding and Marketing training for elite football clubs in Ghana (Ghana Premier League and Women’s Premier League Clubs).

The seminar will be held at the Sun Lodge Hotel, Tesano from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM on May 14, 2021.

The programme will be facilitated by Dr Isaac Tandoh (APR, MCIM), a Lecturer at the Faculty of Public Relations, Advertising and Marketing at Ghana Institute of Journalism.

Dr Tandoh is a consummate corporate anthropologist and an integrated marketing communications scholar with 18 years of dutifully earned experience in Corporate Communications, Integrated Marketing Communications, Brand Communications, Journalism, Creative writing and Strategic Management.

He has almost two decades of professional engagements serving as head of brands communications, lead spokesperson, and consultant for both local and international brands.

Professional engagements span across multiple industries including Academia, Media, Banking, Publishing, Development Work (INGO) and Consultancy.

He holds a PhD – Management (Outstanding) – Integrated Marketing Communications from the University of Central Nicaragua, an MBA with a focus on Integrated Marketing Communications from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Ghana, a BBA -Banking and Finance from the Christian Service University College, Ghana and a Diploma in Communications Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Ghana.

His areas of teaching include International Public Relations, IMC, Public Relations & Adverting, Media Release Writing & Copy Writing, Brands Comms Management, Strategic Brand Management, Corporate Social Responsibility, Service Marketing, Relationship Marketing and Marketing Management.

Hon. Mustapha Ussif, Minister for Youth and Sports will give the keynote address.

Also Present for the seminar will be the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee Ben Nunoo Mensah, C.E.O’s and Marketing/Brand officers of all the elite Male and female clubs in the country.