Multiple award-winning musician, Kofi Kinaata and comedian Ntimnation, have taken a swipe at each other over the ever-beautiful songstress MzVee to win her heart.

In a post, the two male celebs clashed under MzVee’s post and requested her fans and followers to tag their lovers.

The Sing My Name hitmaker shared a snippet of her music video and asked her teeming followers to tag their lovers.

Her post read: “Who’s your baby??? Tag him/her now to hear how much you love em!”

READ ALSO:

Following her request, the Makola Vrs Kejetia lawyer tagged the singer to indicate that she was his lover.

Kofi Kinaata also tagged the singer and jumped to reply NtimNation and asked him to stay away from the love of his life.

The Susuka crooner’s reply to NtimNation read: “Hey Kraakye, don’t cross my lane” and he added an emoji to it. The comments came to the attention of MzVee who took a screenshot of the duo’s banter and shared it online.

She captioned it: “When you have too many babies @kinaatagh @ntimnation.”