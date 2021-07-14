A constitutional lawyer has described as unnecessary the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) demand for an impartial, transparent investigation into allegations of bribery leveled against Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah by a Kumasi-based lawyer, Akwasi Afrifa.

According to Nana Adjei Barffour Awuah, for a serious political party, they should have done more work into the claims than just relying on an allegation to make their demands.

“The person who even made the allegation claims he also heard it from somewhere and so if Akwasi Afrifa claims his allegations were hearsay, why then is a serious party like NDC demanding for inquiry?. They should know better,” he said.

The controversy comes after the Kumasi-based lawyer responded to the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council over a petition brought against him by one Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta VI.

In his response, Mr Afrifa alleged that the chief told him at the end of July 2020 that friends of his who were highly connected politically had taken him to see the Chief Justice who agreed to help him win his case on condition that he drops him (Akwesi Afrifa) as the lawyer handling a case for him and engages Akoto Ampaw Esq in his stead.

But, addressing the press at the party’s headquarters, General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, urged the Chief Justice to step aside for investigations to be launched into the matter.

Reacting to the development, Mr Awuah said the judiciary is a very important institution and so if lawyer Afrifa believes the Chief Justice has erred, he knows where to take his petition to as a seasoned lawyer himself and not to make the matter public without hearing the party.

“Akwasi Afrifa is a seasoned lawyer and knows how to challenge if he believes the CJ has indeed taken money.

“He can even petition the President on the matter but I think we should take our time and not jump the gun because of hearsay and no need to set up a committee of inquiry,” he said.

READ ALSO: