The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will push for the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the alleged bribery allegations leveled against Chief Justice, Kwesi Anin Yeboah.

This, according to the party’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, is because of the public interest in the matter.

The Chief Justice has been named in a $100,000 bribery following a banter between a lawyer, Akwasi Afrifa and a chief, Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta IV.

The lawyer claimed his client was demanding the legal fees he paid to enable him pay $5 million to the Chief Justice to get a favourable judgement on his legal dispute.

The chief, who spoke to Adomonline.com, stated unequivocally that the wild allegation by the lawyer is palpable false.

The Chief Justice has denied the claim and has also petitioned the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service to investigate the matter.

Sammy Gyamfi

But Mr Gyamfi on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday said the Chief Justice must recuse himself to allow the Judicial Council to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

Also, he said the NDC will activate Article 278 of the 1992 Constitution to ensure Parliament passes a resolution to compel President Nana Akufo-Addo to set up a Commission of Inquiry which should be televised to ensure transparency.

“You cannot investigate this matter behind closed doors and expect us to believe the outcome,” the NDC man stressed.

Mr Gyamfi hinted the NDC will tomorrow, July 13, 2021, hold a press conference about this issue and make their demands.

