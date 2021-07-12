A viral video on social media has captured a scary moment government statistician, Prof Samuel Kobina Annim, went dizzy and almost collapsed on live TV.

This occurred during a press briefing on the 2021 Population and Housing Census at the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) headquarters on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

In the video, Prof Annim midway through his briefing is believed to have felt dizzy as he appeared unsteady.

Prior to the scary moment, he kept cleaning his face with his handkerchief as he was spotted sweating profusely.

He paused for several seconds in an attempt to regain consciousness but to no avail.

A situation that caused the GSS staff present to rush to his aid to help keep him on his feet.

Watch the video attached for more: