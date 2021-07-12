The Ghana Statistical Service has extended the deadline for the 2021 Population and Housing Census to Sunday, July 18.

The exercise, which started on Monday, June 28, in all 16 regions, was expected to end on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

However, the government statistician, Prof Kwabena Annim, at a press conference, noted data on 80% of the expected households had been received as of the 12th day of enumeration.

Hence, the extension is to allow enumerators to complete work in the outstanding enumeration areas.

He said out of the 16 regions, data has been received from 12 regions with the North East Region recording the highest figure.

“Currently, the completion rates in some districts based on the data received by the 12th day indicate that the enumeration will have to continue.

“These include Ga West, Ga North, Ayawaso West Municipal, Adentan Municipal, Ga East, Ledzokuku, La Nkwantanang-Madina, Kpone Katamanso, Shai Osudoku and Tema West,” Prof Annim said.

He further indicated that field closure activities have begun in Supervisory Areas where work has been completed amid assurances of completing all outstanding areas.

“For members who are yet to be counted, please make yourselves available by using the callback card or informing your neighbours when you will be available,” he urged.

Meanwhile, the briefings will be held regularly up to Friday, July 16.