With one game to end the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season, Accra Hearts of Oak have been declared winners of the season after matchday 33 games played over the weekend.

The Phobians shared spoils with relegation-threatened Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Asante Kotoko, that sit on the 2nd position on the league log, lost to Bechem United 2-1 to end their title chase.

Meanwhile, King Faisal also boosted their survival chances with a 2-0 win over Ebusua Dwarfs.

There were nine games played, 24 goals scored, five home wins, two away wins and two drawn games.

Below is the full wrap up of the matchday 33 games:

At the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, Hearts of Oak were crowned Ghana Premier League champions for the 21st time in their history following a 1-1 draw with Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians had gone into the game knowing they would be champions if they won or if Kotoko lost to Bechem United.

Striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored on the stroke of halftime to give the Phobians the lead.

With five minutes left on the clock, confirmation came that Kotoko had lost 2-1 to Bechem United, and the Hearts of Oak fans erupted in celebration before Liberty equalised in the last three minutes through Paul Kwame.

Champions Hearts of Oak

At the Nana Gyeabour Park at Bechem, Bechem United defeated Asante Kotoko to boost their chances of staying in the league while bringing an end to the title hopes of the Porcupine Warriors.

A first-half brace by Steven Owusu gave the Hunters a memorable 2-1 win in what has been an inconsistent season for them.

A defeat would have seen them level on points with other relegation candidates but following the win against Kotoko, they will now need a draw in their last match against Ebusua Dwarfs to remain in the Ghana Premier League.

At the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, AshantiGold SC and Dreams FC shared the spoils in a goalless stalemate at the Len Clay Stadium at Obuasi in the penultimate match of the season.

At the Ohene Ameyaw Park at Techiman, Techiman Eleven Wonders humiliated 10-man Medeama 3-1 to secure their stay in the Ghana Premier League.

Tetteh Nortey opened the scoring as early as the fourth minute before referee Isaac Osei, awarded a penalty to the hosts, which was expertly converted by Kwame Simms in the 48 minutes.

Abass Ganiu scored the third again through a contentious penalty with one minute left on the regulation time before Prince Opoku Agyemang climbed off the bench to net the consolation seven minutes into injury time.

Karela United continued their downward spiral in the league after falling to a 2-0 defeat to WAFA at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Augustine Boakye opened the scoring for the visitors early on in the third minute before Midfielder Lawrence Agyekum doubled the lead for the visitors before half-time.

WAFA will face newly-crowned champions Accra Hearts of Oak on the final day.

King Faisal beat Ebusua Dwarfs 2-0 to boost their chances of survival in the Ghana Premier League. The game was initially expected to take place on Saturday but was rained off.

Kwadwo Frimpong opened the scoring for the hosts in the 52nd minute before Zubairu Ibrahim doubled the lead for King Faisal in the 62nd minute.

The win sees King Faisal move up to 13th place and away from the relegation zone.

Kofi Owusu’s late winner confirmed Berekum Chelsea’s premier league status for next season after beating Great Olympics at the Golden City Park.

Benjamin Abaidoo shot the hosts into the lead right at the stroke of halftime but Gladson Awako pulled Olympics level after the break.

With the game drawing to an end, Kofi Owusu snatched a late winner with a superb strike.

The win keeps Berekum Chelsea four points clear of the drop with better head-to-head stats against their rivals in the bottom half.

Relegated Inter Allies suffered their sixth consecutive defeat in a 4-2 loss to Aduana Stars.

Benjamin Tweneboah gave the visitors the lead in the 6th minute before Emmanuel Osei Baffour doubled their lead after 12 minutes.

Inter Allies had an opportunity to reduce the deficit before the break after being awarded a 44th-minute penalty due to a handball, but Andy Okpe missed the chance to bring Allies back into the game.

Four minutes from time, substitute Taufiq Shaibu managed to pull one back for the home side.

Brabby Kofigo restored the two-goal lead for the visitors before defender Farouk Adams made it four.

Inter Allies managed to pull another goal back through Sunday Kalu but it wasn’t enough to avoid defeat.

Elmina Sharks beat Legon Cities 2-0 to take the fight for survival to the last day,

The win sees Elmina Sharks in 16th place one point behind safety while Legon Cities sit in 14th just a point above the relegation zone.

Sharks left it late to secure all three points as Benjamin Boateng gives the host the lead in the 79th minute before James Bissue sealed the win in extra time.

Elmina Sharks face Asante Kotoko on the final day while Techiman Eleven Wonders take on Legon Cities.

