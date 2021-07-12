Chief at centre of CJ ‘bribery’ details how Lawyer collected USD 100k at poolside; denies knowing CJ

Nana Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta VI, the chief at the centre of the trending bribery allegation being levelled against Ghana’s Chief Justice Anin Yeboah has denied everything said by the accuser.

Nana Ogyeedom who spoke exclusively to Adomonline.com in a telephone interview has said everything said by one lawyer Afrifa was cooked and without basis.

He has specifically denied ever meeting the Chief Justice in person or a surrogate of his, let alone communicate with him.

“In fact, I don’t even have his phone number,” he said in the telephone interview with us.

While denying the allegations, Nana Ogyeedom also provided further details of how he paid half of a 200,000-US Dollar ‘ways and means’ money demanded from him by lawyer Afrifa.

“He asked me to give him USD 200,000 as ‘ways and means’ but because I wasn’t convinced by what the request was meant for, I decided to give him half of the money which translated into USD 100,000.00,” he explained.

According to Nana Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta VI, who swore by his stool during the interview, he paid the money at the poolside of the plush Holiday Inn Hotel.

He added that the hotel’s CCTV footage, if not discarded, can serve as evidence of his story.

“He lodged at Holiday Inn at my expense where I gave him the money at the poolside of the hotel and I’m sure if the CCTV footage of that date is not discarded, there will be evidence of him receiving the money,” he said.

The chief added that but for Afrifa’s persistent refusal to answer his calls anytime he called him, he wouldn’t have reported him to the General Legal Council.

Even before this exclusive interview, Nana Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta VI had issued a rejoinder to lawyer Afrifa’s claims and allegations.

In the said rejoinder, he denied ever knowing CJ Anin Yeboah.

Chief Justice’s denial and referral of case to CID

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice has denied the allegation in a letter written to the Inspector General of Police by the Judicial Secretary, Justice Cynthia Pamela Addo.

In the said letter, the CJ has denied ever meeting the plaintiff except for occasions on which he has appeared in court and introduced himself when his case is called.

He has subsequently asked that the matter be referred to CID for investigations into the matter.