Ghanaian artiste, Desmond Kwesi Blackmoore, known better as D Black, is bursting with joy over a reunion with the father of colleague musician Castro.

The reunion comes in the wake of the seventh year since the musician, born Theophilus Tagoe, disappeared.

Photos from the reunion, which have popped up online, captured the duo in a lovely moment and hearty conversation during a hangout.

Castro’s father, Mr Eshun, who was beside himself with joy, beamed with smiles as he poses with D Black for the camera.

This comes a few days after the rapper posted photos of the last moments he spent with Castro on his official Instagram page.

After posting the photos from the heartwarming reunion, D-Black captioned them: Went to Takoradi, found Castro’s Dad, I’m happy . Love All Round 🙏🏽❤️.

#CastroLivesOn #PersonalPerson #Seihor.

Many fans and followers have taken to the comment section to react to the photos.