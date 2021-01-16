Ghanaian artiste, Desmond Kwesi Blackmoore, known better as D Black, has stated that most Ghanaian musicians lose relevance after six years in the industry.

The Black Avenue Muzik boss opined that only a few artistes are able to make an impact with their crafts after eight years.

He advised young musicians to appreciate the little help they are given and give reverence to those who helped them grow.

According to him, loyalty is one thing that is very important to him and is a trait that everyone, especially upcoming artistes need to have.

“The lifespan of artistes in the industry is very short. You can’t do this for the rest of your life. Six or seven years and you’re gone. Only a few people make it to eight, nine or 10 years so appreciate the little help that you get because you don’t know when you’re going to meet those people again,” D Black told Y FM.