Former Member of Parliament (MP)for Ledzokuku constituency, Bernard Okoe-Boye, is urging the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to seek legal redress over the brouhaha over who is Majority in Parliament.

He is convinced a ruling by the Supreme Court will prevent a recurrence of the chaos that characterised the election of Speaker of Parliament on January 7, 2021.

The leadership of both NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have not reached a consensus on who will sit on the left and right of the Speaker.

This confusion, Mr Okoe-Boye, on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, said can only be settled at the Supreme Court.

He said given the current numbers in Parliament where the NDC and the NPP Caucuses both have 137 seats, it will be difficult for them to accept to sit at the left.

“There is no way under the sun the NDC will accept that they are the Minority but the only place I see where they will listen to reason is the Supreme Court,” the former MP stated.

Mr Okoe-Boye conceded that, though some of the NDC MPs don’t support the decision; they have been whipped in line by their political party.

“I’m convinced the NDC will not stop at anything that will frustrate government,” he added.