Black Avenue Musik CEO, D Black said he is willing to help people pay rent, fees and also buy foodstuffs.

Tagged the D Black’s New Year Give-Away, 30 lucky people will have their financial burdens taken care of.

“Please tag anyone u know that’s really in need to tweet at me . Just mention me and hashtag #DBlacksNewYearGiveAway,” he wrote.

MORE:

Whassup guys. On Saturday 2nd Jan here on Twitter at 6pm I’ll be helping some 20-30 ppl pay their rent , fees, and helping some buy foodstuffs etc. pls tag anyone u know that’s really in need to tweet at me . Just mention me and hashtag #DBlacksNewYearGiveAway pic.twitter.com/rfsIje7Esw — Mr. Desmond Blackmore (@DBLACKGH) December 29, 2020

Aside from D Black, many celebrities have given out money and have made donations to support their fans during tough times in the year 2020.

Some of these celebrities include rapper and AMG boss, Criss Waddle, Edem, Medikal, music producer Hammer, Sarkodie, among others.