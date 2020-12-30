Prophet Bismark Amoah popularly known as Bohye of the Bohye Prayer Camp has asked pastors noted for 31st December prophecies across the country to refrain from the norm of sharing terrifying prophecies when the year is about to fold.

According to him, he wonders why God is not able to reveal positive messages to these so-called men of God but rather only condemning prophecies that rather turns church members away from God.

Speaking in an interview, he said preaching to church members on the subject of repentance is far more better than sharing false prophecies.

MORE:

They should not be in a hurry to claim ownership of prophecies. They should rather help the church to repent… Prophecies shouldn’t frighten people. If someone is going to church and I am to be preaching or prophesying about death most times, will they stay? he asked.

He also said church shouldn’t be like a marketplace where items are sold for spiritual purposes.