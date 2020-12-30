Civil Society Organization, Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has petitioned the Chief Justice not to include Justice Jones Dotse when empanelling Judges for the Election petition before Supreme Court.

A copy of the petition said this has become necessary due to high rumours circulating among the corridors of power that the learned Supreme Court Judge is being considered for the position of Speaker of Parliament in the 8th Parliament that commences on the 6th of January,2021.

“Even though Justice Jones Dotse’s name has not been publicly mentioned, it is thrive knowledge among a section of Ghanaians that he is being considered for the Speaker-ship position and even though mere rumour we believe it is enough to prejudice him and as such the calls for his recusal from all election-related cases,” aspects of the petition signed by Executive Director, Mensah Thompson said.

It further prayed the CJ to consider the petition urgently before empanelling judges to sit on any election-related case so as to protect the image, integrity, and independence of the judiciary especially in adjudicating the pending election petition brought before it by the NDC.

The National Democratic Congress has filed a petition at the Supreme Court to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary polls.