The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has formally filed a petition at the Supreme Court to challenge the results of the December 7, 2020, presidential elections.

Among other things, the petition is seeking a declaration to the effect that, “the purported declaration of the results of the 2020 Presidential Election on the 9th day of December 2020 is unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.”

Find the full document filed by Mr. John Dramani Mahama below: