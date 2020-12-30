A son of the late Vice President, Aliu Mahama, has opened up on how his father dealt with the defeat of the New Patriotic Party’s presidential contest in 2007.

The Member of Parliament-elect for Yendi said the consummate politician took the defeat calmly and supported the party massively.

Farouk Mahama said though he would have loved his father to be President of the country, he believes that the delegates at the time made a good choice in settling for Nana Akufo-Addo.

“NPP is a democratic party. We have our choice and the party chose Nana Akufo-Addo as the leader of the party, they didn’t choose my late father. He took it calmly and I believe we made a good choice. I wanted my father to be president but the party chose Nana Akufo-Addo.

“My late father brokered peace in the party. When they did the elections, my late father was third and needed to go for a second round. He was the person with the needed numbers to sway the elections in a candidate’s favour but he told the Nana Addo and Alan Kyerematen camps that they needed to rally around Nana Addo and support him. We have no regret because Nana Addo has been a great leader, ” he said in an interview.

In 2007, late Vice President Alhaji Mahama was among 17 candidates who competed in the presidential aspirant race.

Mr Mahama, who polled 146 votes, finished third to Akufo-Addo and Alan Kyerematen who obtained 1,096 and 738 votes respectively.