Three persons have been remanded by a Ho Circuit Court for the alleged robbery and assault on the Member of Parliament-elect (MP), for Keta Constituency, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, and his household at Anlo-Afiadenyigba.

The suspects are Fred Ebiye alias Alfred Ebiye, Evans Kanu alias Kamanta Uchenna Nathaniel and Vincent Kwataikor. Their pleas have not been taken but are billed to reappear on January 4, 2021.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Stephen Atidzon, did not read the facts to the Court presided over by Mr Felix Datsomor, but the Ghana News Agency was hinted that about 10 masked armed men attacked the newly elected MP, his parents, a younger brother and their house-help at their home at Anlo-Afiadenyigba in the Keta Municipality in the early hours of December 11, 2020, inflicting wounds on them and making away with their money.

Chief Superintendent of Police, Mr Leonard Abakah, Keta Divisional Police Commander informed the GNA that Police investigations led to an earlier arrest of two of the suspects hours after the crime and a later arrest of the third suspect and subsequent prosecution.