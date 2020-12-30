Former President John Dramani Mahama will rely on five witnesses in his case against the December 7 elections.

The 2020 Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Wednesday, December 30 filed his petition against the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Among the reliefs he is seeking, Mr Mahama wants the results declared by EC Chair Jean Mensa to be rendered null and void and an order of injunction slapped on Mr Akufo-Addo from holding himself out as President-elect.

He also wants fresh elections to be conducted between him and Mr Akufo-Addo.

“The number of witnesses that Petitioner intends to call is five(5),” the petition reads in parts.

The respondents – the EC and Mr Akufo-Addo – have three days within which to enter an appearance in the case either in person or by their representative.

The NDC has registered its opposition to the results of the elections declared by Mrs Jean Mensa.

The party rejected the results a day after the declaration by Mrs Mensa.

Not only has the party taken a legal course through its leader, but also its supporters as well as Members of Parliament have staged streets protests to express their repugnance at the outcome of the polls.