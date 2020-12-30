Singer Wendy Shay has written a letter to fallen singer Ebony Reigns after critics said the “Uber Driver” hitmaker was emulating the 90s bad girl when she shared a wild photo on Instagram.

In the post sighted by Adomonline.com, she wore a sparkling hot dress where her long-black-boots did the talking.

Her piercings also couldn’t be out of one’s focus, when the photo is further examined.

Being aware of the critics, Wendy Shay said:

Dear Ebony, yesterday you trended in GH for the 1st time in a long while. Just because I posted a Pic, they said I look like you and I am copying you. They have no idea why that Look, she said.

Wendy Shay also disclosed that she is set to release a record she has with Ebony.

Two singles from you were released after your untimely demise but no one pushed or gave attention to these amazing songs. Ebony x Wendy Shay on one song what do you guys think?

Kindly use the same energy used in circulating my pic to push this song. Ebony lives on, she said.

Check out the original post below: