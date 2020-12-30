Singer Wendy Shay has sparked reactions on social media after she shared a wild photo on her Instagram page asking for a caption from her followers.

The fans included fellow celebrities such as singer Efya, Moesha, Kurl Songx and Feli Nuna among others who commended her for the look.

In recent times, the Rufftown Records singer has switched off from her calm-looking persona to the wild type, depicting that critics don’t get to her anymore.

During her recent performance, Wendy Shay jabbed people who disagree with the fact that she is the hottest female musician in Ghana.

