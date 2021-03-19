It has emerged that it will cost the government some GHS521 million to conduct the 2021 population and housing census.

However, the government has so far released GHS449 million for the exercise scheduled for Sunday, June 27, 2021.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia revealed this at the launch of a 100-day countdown to the the census on Friday, March 19, 2021.

“The present effort of the government is captured in the fact that with a budget of GHS521 million, the government has already mobilised and disbursed GHS449.7 million for the conduct of the 2021 population and housing census,” he said.

He pledged the government’s commitment to resource the Ghana Statistical Service in the discharge of their constitutional mandate.

“We thank and express our profound gratitude to the World Bank for their support, the UNFPA for demonstrating commitment as the lead development partner agency responsible for the conduct of the census,” he added.

He further acknowledged the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa for its assistance