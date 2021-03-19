The Rastafarian Continental Council of Ghana is set to petition the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) after two students with dreadlocks were allegedly denied admission into Achimota Senior High School (SHS).

The move, according to Chairman of the Council, Ahuma Ocansey, popularly known as Daddy Bosco, is to put an end to the discrimination children of their members are suffering in public schools.

Achimota SHS has been called out by the father of one of the victims allegedly denied admission due to his dreadlocks.

Raswad Menkrabea described the situation as a “gross human right violation” and vowed to take legal action against the school.

In support, Daddy Bosco on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday said putting an obstacle in the way of the child to access education is an infringement on his human rights.

“This is unacceptable! These children are wearing dreadlocks that are well-groomed so I don’t see why they should be denied admission,” he fumed.

Daddy Bosco said the Council has resolved to petition CHRAJ and the Ghana Education Service to call Achimota school to order.

“What is wrong with children protecting their African identity? I think this is unfair to them,” he added.