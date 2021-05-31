Journalists ejected from courtroom in Achimota School versus Rastafarian students case

Ahead of judgment in the matter involving two Rastafarian students and Achimota School, all journalists were ejected from the courtroom of the Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court.

According to Joy News’ Kweku Asante, only parties were allowed inside.

He said the Court clerk, who gave the directive, said she was acting based on instructions from above.

Over two months ago, Achimota School refused to admit two students with dreadlocks – Tyron Iras Marhguy and Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea – due to their refusal to cut their dreadlocks.

The two students were posted to Achimota School by the Computerised School Placement System but the school authorities claimed it is against the rules of the school to admit students with dreadlocks.

MORE:

The school came under intense criticism over this decision with some describing the decision as backward. The Ghana National Association of Graduate Teachers supported the decision of the school.

The Ghana Education Service subsequently ordered Achimota School to admit the students but later made a U-turn on its stance.

In the heat of the social media debate, Tyron Marhguy went to seek admission at his second choice of school, Saint John’s Grammar but was again refused admission because of his dreadlocks.