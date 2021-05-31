Popular curvaceous Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle, has found love again barely a month after her weeks-old marriage crashed.

It would be recalled that Princess Shyngle was in the news some weeks ago after she attempted to commit suicide following her allegations of domestic violence against her husband, Mr Bala-Gaye.

Consequently, she pledged not to put her private life on social media, but she has failed to keep her promise, as she has revealed in her latest update that she has captured someone’s heart.

“Baby you’re my heartbeat,” is the compliment that Princess Shyngle said has got her blushing, as she declares love is a beautiful thing.

In a video she posted online, she was seen flaunting her curves as she dances to Craig David’s Unbelievable song.

The song depicts her love life; wanting to give up until her Prince Charming came by and changed her whole world. It’s so unbelievable to finally be in love, somewhere she never thought she’d be.

Video below: