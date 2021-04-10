The marriage of Gambian actress and Instagram model, Princess Shyngle, has taken a rocky path just three months after tying the knot with her husband.

Princess Shyngle and her childhood crush, Gibou Bala Gaye, exchanged vows in 2021 in an Islamic traditional marriage.

But just months after going public with their marriage in an Instagram post, the actress is seeking to exit the marriage.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Princess Shyngle disclosed that she has written and signed the divorce papers, emphasising that she wants to go her separate way.

”I have already written your divorce letter, everything signed and sealed. I have sent everything to The Gambia. I have been begging and pleading for the past eight weeks, let’s go our separate ways peacefully,” she averred.

She revealed that her husband physically abused her and claimed Mr Gaye allegedly pulled a gun on her.

Princess Shyngle, however, claimed she chose to remain silent about the abuse but was compelled to speak out because her hubby attempted to publicly malign her.

“I don’t want [any] drama, I don’t want anything out there, I just want us to go our separate ways peacefully, but No, you have been bitter and spiteful. You go on Instagram live mentioning my name, saying I left you in our apartment and went to New York.

“Why will you do that? Why did you make it look like I’m some kind of whore or b*tch that would just leave her matrimonial home?

Why didn’t you tell people the truth, why did you not say what you did? Since you want to go out there and tell the world why don’t you tell them the truth?”