Ghanaian-Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle, has reportedly been rushed to the hospital following a failed suicide attempt.

The actress, in a now-deleted Instagram story, posted footage of when she was being transported in an ambulance in the United States.

In a medical form and diagnosis slip she posted, it was revealed she was being treated for taking in some substances.

She was seen being treated for drinking some substances that jointly had an adverse effect on her.

Princess Shyngle blamed the attempt on her mental illness, captioning the video “Depression is real. I gat this.”

ALSO

This would be the second time the divorcee had attempted to end her own life in three years; the first was when she experienced her first divorce and miscarriage following her husband’s jail term.

In 2018, while she was on vacation in Nigeria, Princess Shyngle nearly died after she drank bleach. Fortunately, she was rescued by a neighbour and was rushed to Vedic Lifecare Hospital in Lekki.