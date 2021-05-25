Farida Mahama, the last daughter of former President John Mahama, has set the internet on fire with her latest photo.

Young Mahama has left social media users in awe after displaying her glowing skin.

She was spotted in white t-shirt on blue bump shorts.

With an inscription on her shirt which read flawless, the shorts gave way to her curvy shape and hot thighs.

From the photo, it appeared she was singing as she held her phone up to record and give fans a glimpse of her flip side.

Farida Mahama, the last daughter of former President John Mahama

ALSO READ:

The photo she posted on her Instagram page captioned I was singing another song has generated massive reactions.