A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to announce new additions to her family as she delivers twins successfully.
In a Twitter post, the woman @antyburger_ retweeted a tweet that was dated 2019 where she had stated how she had a feeling that she would become a mother of twins.
The overjoyed new mum appreciated God for the newborns in a tweet that has gone viral.
Many wondered how she was able to decree the kids into existence. Fans marvelled at the cuteness of the kids.
2 years later😭🥺Alhamdulillah 🥰🙏 https://t.co/DQFmN0iOqy pic.twitter.com/SPG7NAI8ZN— Iya Beji (@antyburger_) May 24, 2021