Some patrons of a restaurant in Delta State, Nigeria, were forced to abandon their food to settle a fight before it turns bloody.

According to reports, a woman caught her husband with another lady believed to be his mistress, having lunch at a restaurant.

It is said that fight broke out during the confrontation, as the man involved stood in awe, watching his two women trade blows.

The wife left heavy punches on the face of her rival before she was weaned off by a group of men.

In a video sighted on Instablog9ja, the separators had their fair share of beatings from the overly charged wife.

