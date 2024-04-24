The recent increase in transport fares has sparked tensions across various regions of the country, with passengers expressing strong opposition to the hike.

In the Ashanti Region, tensions reached a boiling point when a dispute erupted between a bus conductor and a passenger over a 50 pesewas increment in fare.

The incident occurred during a journey from Susanso to Angloga Junction, where the passenger was charged GH¢3 instead of the previous fare of GH¢2.50.

Refusing to accept the new fare, the passenger insisted on paying the old rate and refused to disembark until she gets her balance.

The disagreement quickly escalated into a heated argument between the passenger, the conductor, and the driver, with each party standing their ground firmly.

The situation was on the verge of turning physical when passengers intervened.

With the help of fellow travelers, the passenger eventually agreed to pay the additional 50 pesewas to avoid further confrontation.