Adwoa Pinamang, the wife of gospel musician Yaw Sarpong is trending after appearing on the popular radio show on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

She expressed her grievances regarding the treatment she has received from Yaw Sarpong’s family since he fell ill.

Married to Yaw Sarpong for forty years, Adwoa revealed that ever since her husband became ill, his family has denied her access to him.

She also accused Tiwaa, the female vocalist who has been with Yaw Sarpong, of taking him away from her.

Adwoa mentioned that she had lived with Tiwaa for thirteen years in Ashtown, a suburb of Kumasi, but claimed that Tiwaa had transitioned from being just a vocalist to becoming Yaw Sarpong’s concubine.

A few months ago, Yaw Sarpong’s manager confirmed that the artiste was battling a stroke.

It was disclosed that, the “Oko Yi” hitmaker had been ill for over a year.

Prior to this confirmation, gospel singers Diana Asamoah and Maame Tiwaa had already informed the public of Yaw Sarpong’s illness.

The Vice President, Dr. Bawumia, contributed GH¢100,000 to aid Yaw Sarpong’s medical care.

In her interview with Auntie Naa, Adwoa shared several claims. They include:

Yaw Sarpong fell sick and was admitted to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH). He told her that his sisters wanted to take him to a pastor at Sokoban Ampayoo for intervention, advising her to stay home and pray instead of accompanying him. Four days later, feeling uneasy about the situation, Adwoa visited the pastor’s place to see what was happening. She found Tiwaa taking care of Yaw Sarpong and was furious, feeling that Tiwaa had overstepped given Adwoa’s role in her rise. Yaw Sarpong’s siblings do not like her, with the exception of one, Poku. One of his sisters, who lives abroad, accused Adwoa of squandering Yaw Sarpong’s money. After discovering that Tiwaa was taking care of Yaw Sarpong, none of his family members sought an amicable resolution. Instead, Adwoa was told she had been divorced, although customary practices indicated she was still married to him. Adwoa believed Tiwaa should have refused the request to care for Yaw Sarpong out of respect for their past relationship. Tiwaa consistently fought Adwoa to prevent her from being with Yaw Sarpong, claiming a bishop had instructed them to deny access. Adwoa was pained to learn that, while visiting one of her children who had been in an accident, Vice President Bawumia had donated money to Yaw Sarpong. She suggested using part of the money to complete Yaw Sarpong’s housing project at Kokosu, but the family objected and ultimately wasted the money. Yaw Sarpong’s car, which he used for errands before falling ill, was seized by his elder brother. Despite needing the car for hospital visits, it remained in his brother’s possession without a clear reason. Adwoa emphasized that she is speaking out not because of the money from Dr. Bawumia, but because she has exhausted all other avenues. She claimed that Tiwaa is in an amorous relationship with Yaw Sarpong. Tiwaa once told Yaw Sarpong to marry her when they lived in Bohyen, a suburb of Kumasi. This case was brought before the chief of Bohyen. Yaw Sarpong stated he couldn’t marry a second wife, but Tiwaa insisted, and Adwoa witnessed the entire situation.

