A 25-year-old trader has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defiling a six-year-old girl, at Airport Residential Area in Accra.

Osei Boateng pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement.

He was admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢60,000 with three sureties, two of the sureties are to be public servants earning not less than GH¢2,500.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Christiana Cann, ordered the prosecution to file their witness statement and other documents and same served on the accused 14 days from Friday, May 28.

Sergeant Opoku Aniagyei, who held brief for Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, said the complainant was a cleaner at the Airport Residential area and lived within the same vicinity.

The prosecution said the victim was a Kindergarten two pupil and a daughter of the complainant.

It said Mr Boateng was a coconut seller within the same vicinity.

The prosecution said on April 25, this year, at about 18:30 hours, the complainant returned home from work and the victim informed her (complainant) that while she was away, the accused lured her to a pathway and had sex with her on a wooden bench.

It said the complainant reported the matter to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit for investigations and a Police Medical report form was issued to her to seek treatment for the victim at any government hospital.

The prosecution said during investigations, the accused was arrested and in his investigation caution statement, he denied the offence.