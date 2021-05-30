The miner, who was reported trapped in an underground site after parts of AngloGold Ashanti’s Obuasi mine caved in, has been found dead.

He was part of the three miners reported to have been trapped in an underground site after the mine caved in on Tuesday, May 18.

Two of the miners were found after they had escaped the rubble in the mine.

The body of the third person was discovered on Saturday, May 29, 2021 by mine rescue teams, a statement from the company said.

He was a staff of United Mining Alliance, a sub-contractor for AngloGold Ashanti.

Meanwhile, all underground mining activities, which were voluntarily suspended after the geotechnical incident, will remain so pending results of the investigation.

The investigation will include “In-depth area-by-area assessment of the mine design, mine schedule and ground management plans, before progressively releasing mining areas for a phased resumption in production.”

The Company condoled with the family and loved ones of the deceased.

“May his soul rest in peace. Our gratitude goes to the mine rescue teams for their efforts over this period,” it said.

