AngloGold incident: 79 illegal miners out of underground mine

AngloGold Ashanti says 79 of the illegal miners who invaded their Obuasi Gold mine in the Ashanti Region have given themselves up for arrest.

The miners came out of the underground tunnel on their own volition on Tuesday evening.

In a statement signed by the Managing Director of the mine, Eric Asubonteng, the company said no illegal miner was injured.

“The individuals, who had entered the underground area without authorisation, walked out of the mine through the main exit point on their own accord and are in the custody of the Ghana Police Service. No injuries were reported,” the May 31 release read.

The release thanked the Police Service and the public for a collaborative effort to ensure the safety of the miners.

The release encouraged the remaining illegal miners to emulate the example of the rest and use the designated exit any time of the day.

“It is important to reiterate that the main exit ramp from the mine, which is remote from the currently active working areas of the mine, remains open allowing any unauthorised persons underground to exit at any time. Those who may still be underground are strongly encouraged to utilise the designated exit points, where public security personnel remain on standby,” the release added.

Again, the statement assured the general public of AngloGold Ashanti’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of employees, members of the community, and the trapped miners.

On May 30, about 52 illegal miners were arrested for unlawfully entering the mining shaft belonging to AngloGold Ashanti.

The number forms part of those who willingly came out of the mine and handed themselves to the police.

This follows reports that about 300 illegal miners had been trapped in one of the shafts at Anwiam in the Obuasi East District of the Ashanti Region.